CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio

The chief minister inducted two legislators from his party, taking the total strength of the council to 16. He also reshuffled portfolios of some ministers.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 06:44 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expanded his council of ministers for the first time since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition returned to power in the state last year.

Subsequently, governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Nalbari MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah and Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa.

Baruah, who defected to the BJP along with Sarma in 2015, was allocated the departments of public health engineering, tourism, and skill, employment & entrepreneurship.

A former chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation, the 40-year-old served as Sarma’s political secretary before his elevation as minister.

“I am happy to have been given this new responsibility. I will continue to serve the people to the best of my ability,” Baruah said before taking his oath.

A first-time lawmaker, Garlosa, holds a master’s degree in zoology. She was allocated the departments of power, mines and minerals, cooperation, and indigenous and tribal faith and culture.

While the BJP has 13 ministers, its allies Asom Gana Parishad and United Peoples’ Party Liberal have two and one, respectively, in the state cabinet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times . ...view detail

