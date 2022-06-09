CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expanded his council of ministers for the first time since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition returned to power in the state last year.
The chief minister inducted two legislators from his party, taking the total strength of the council to 16. He also reshuffled portfolios of some ministers.
Subsequently, governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Nalbari MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah and Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa.
Baruah, who defected to the BJP along with Sarma in 2015, was allocated the departments of public health engineering, tourism, and skill, employment & entrepreneurship.
A former chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation, the 40-year-old served as Sarma’s political secretary before his elevation as minister.
“I am happy to have been given this new responsibility. I will continue to serve the people to the best of my ability,” Baruah said before taking his oath.
A first-time lawmaker, Garlosa, holds a master’s degree in zoology. She was allocated the departments of power, mines and minerals, cooperation, and indigenous and tribal faith and culture.
While the BJP has 13 ministers, its allies Asom Gana Parishad and United Peoples’ Party Liberal have two and one, respectively, in the state cabinet.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics