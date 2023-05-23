Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / AFSPA could be removed from Assam by end of 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

AFSPA could be removed from Assam by end of 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

ByUtpal Parashar
May 23, 2023 10:19 AM IST

At present, AFSPA is applicable in eight districts of Assam, which are, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivsagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) could be removed from the entire state by end of this year.

The CM made this remark while addressing the meeting with commandants of battalions of the Assam Police. (Himanta Biswa Sarma | Twitter)

The CM made this remark while addressing the meeting with commandants of battalions of the Assam Police at Dergaon.

“AFSPA may be lifted from the entire state by November. This will facilitate the replacement of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by Assam Police battalions. However, presence of CAPFs as required by law shall be in place,” said a statement issued by the CM’s office, which Sarma shared on his official Twitter account.

Also Read: Assam’s Barak Valley celebrates 62nd year of ‘Language Movement’; CM pays homage

AFSPA empowers security forces operating in “disturbed areas” to search, seize, to arrest without warrant, and to use firearms on mere suspicion, with impunity.

At present, AFSPA is applicable in eight districts of Assam, which are, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivsagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail

Topics
afspa central armed police forces
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP