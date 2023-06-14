Assam: Cops attacked inside police station in Hojai district; 7 held

Two police personnel, including a woman constable, were allegedly attacked by a group of locals in Assam’s Hojai district on Tuesday evening, officials said, adding seven locals, including two women were arrested.

The incident took place in the Doboka area of Hojai on Tuesday evening when the police arrested one Abdul Malik, who allegedly abetted his wife to commit suicide, police said.

Following this, a group of locals entered the police station to attack Malik and when the police tried to stop them, they allegedly thrashed a lady constable and a cop, said officials.

Police said they recovered the dead body of Malik’s wife from their house in Doboka on Tuesday morning.

The family members initially lodged a complaint against Malik based on which police arrested him in the evening and brought him to Doboka police station. However, a group of family members followed the police and forcibly entered inside, said police.

“They followed our vehicle and entered the police station to attack the accused. We tried to stop them and they attacked us,” said Jintu Baishya, who was allegedly thrashed. Along with him, woman constable Dipika Bora sustained injuries in the attack.

To control the situation, a team of the Services Selection Board (SSB) was called, and they apprehended seven people, including two women for allegedly attack police officers.

The arrested have been identified as Asad Ali, Nasima Begum, Phul Banu, Abdul Sukur, Faizul Haque, Javed Ali and Ilias Ali, police said.

According to the police, the situation remained tense around on Tuesday night as the group of people were shouting and threatening to kill the accused even as the security arrangements were tightened. Police said that they will produce the accused before the court when the situation becomes normal.

Senior officers of Hojai police remained unavailable for comments. HT tried to reach out to the superintendent of police of Hojai district Saurabh Gupta but there was no response.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Abdul Malik under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide), 498A (domestic violence) and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to the police.

