Assam creates world record for 4.3 mn essays on Ahom general Lachit Barphukan

Assam government on Thursday officially entered the Guinness World Records for the largest online photo album of hand written articles.

The certificate was handed over to Assam chief minister by Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar. (Twitter | Himanta Biswa Sarma)

The world record was for nearly 4.3 million essays written on the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan as part of the state government’s year-long celebration of his 400th birth anniversary.

The certificate was handed over to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar at an event held in Guwahati.

“We had received around 5.7 million entries in our portal, but only handwritten essays were considered for the record. This a proud moment for people of Assam,” said Sarma.

The essays written by students, government officials and other individuals from within Assam and outside in Assamese, English, Bengali, Bodo and other languages were uploaded between October 26 and November 26 last year.

“Assamese people complain of Lachit not getting enough recognition outside the state. But when we held his 400th birth celebrations in New Delhi in November last year, people there asked us why we didn’t speak out about him earlier,” said Sarma.

He said that the state government will try and get world record tag for the 226-year-old Baresaharia Bhauna of Jamuguri where Vaishnavite plays are staged simultaneously in 21 stages for 4-5 days.

“We have many such unique things. But we need to tell our stories to the world. We waited for 75 years for a move to get UNESCO world heritage tag for the Charaideo Maidams of Ahom kings who are buried there,” said Sarma.

He added that on April 14, Assam government will try for another world record where over 11,000 participants will perform Bihu dance together at a stadium in Guwahati.

Similar efforts will be undertaken for the Bagrumba dance of the Bodo tribe and playing of nearly 50,000 ‘khols’ (traditional instrument).

“Only those things which can be measured can qualify for records. But qualities like bravery and courage can’t be measured in numbers. To showcase that something has to be done we can count or vouch for it,” Guinness World Record adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar.

“This was a great idea by the Assam government to create a handwritten note album so that people can write about it and also learn about the subject. We at Guinness World Record are also happy to be associated with such a record. The total number of photos are 4,294,350” he added.

