Assam drug bust: 6 arrested in Guwahati with narcotic substances worth 18 crore

Assam police personnel on Monday night arrested six suspected drug peddlers, including three residents of Manipur’s Churachandpur, in Guwahati with heroin worth ₹18 crore in their possession.

Assam Police personnel after the drug bust on Monday night.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police force launched a search operation based on specific intel across various parts of Guwahati and seized the narcotic substances from a vehicle at Amingaon area.

“In a special anti-drugs operation carried out by the STF Assam, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state was intercepted at Amingaon and 2.2 kg of heroin has been recovered. 6 people have been arrested in this connection. Good job Assam police,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Senior Assam Police officials said the operation was led by DIG Dr Parthasarathi Mahanta and Kamrup district additional superintendent of police Kalyan Kumar Pathak.

The arrested people have been identified as Samingon Doungel (29), Gogou Haokip (37), Haopu Singson (43), Inamul Ali (32), Khalilur Rahman and Abdul Ali.

Doungel is resident of Zionveng village under Tuibong police station in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, while Gogou Haokip and Haopu Singson are from neighbouring villages of the same district.

The other three are from Assam. Inamul Ali is a resident of Sipajhar area of Darrang district, while Khalilur Rahman and Abdul Ali are from Kamrup district.

Police said the consignment came from Manipur through Mizoram, the Barak Valley region of Assam, and was headed for West Bengal.

Pathak told HT that they are investigating the matter, and the arrested persons are being interrogated.

