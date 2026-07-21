Assam floods: Death toll rises to 10, over 3.6 lakh people affected across 16 districts

Flood Casualties and Affected Areas

NDRF officials conduct a rescue operation in a flood-affected area in Assam. (X)

Five more people died in Assam on Monday due to floods, taking the death toll to 10, even as the deluge affected more than 3.6 lakh people across 794 villages in 16 districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

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The ASDMA said four of the deaths, including those of two teenage girls, were reported from Jorhat district, while one person died in Sivasagar.

In Titabor, three teenage girls were swept away after accidentally falling into floodwaters. One of them was rescued by local residents, while the bodies of the other two were recovered later in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Susmita Mardha (14) and Chuniya Pahariya (14), both residents of Panbari.

In a separate incident in Mariani, 51-year-old Lalit Gogoi died after falling into floodwaters on Monday morning. His body was recovered later in the day.

According to the ASDMA, major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Burhidihing, Dhansiri and Disang, are flowing above the danger level, inundating vast areas across nearly 800 villages.

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{{^usCountry}} The flood-hit districts are Jorhat, Charaideo, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Udalguri, Biswanath, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro) and Sivasagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flood-hit districts are Jorhat, Charaideo, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Udalguri, Biswanath, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro) and Sivasagar. {{/usCountry}}

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Sivasagar remained the worst-affected district, with more than 1.5 lakh people impacted and over 9,179 hectares of crop area submerged. Charaideo reported more than one lakh affected people, followed by Jorhat with over 50,000.

Nearly 10,000 people have taken shelter in government relief camps, including around 5,000 in Sivasagar alone. The state government said food, drinking water, medicines and other relief materials had been distributed to 34,905 affected people, while relief operations were continuing.

The floods have also affected nearly six lakh domestic animals across the state.

Assam ministers, including Ajanta Neog and Bimal Bora, visited the affected areas on Monday and assured residents that adequate relief materials and shelter would be provided.

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Apart from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and civil defence teams, the state government has deployed the Indian Army, trained local volunteers and other agencies for rescue and rehabilitation operations. The Indian Air Force has also joined the rescue effort.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday evening that Indian Air Force helicopters had been deployed for rescue and relief operations in different parts of the state.

“Extensive multi-agency efforts are underway to rescue those stranded due to the unfortunate cloudburst in the region. IAF choppers have been pressed into service and are assisting civil authorities in relief and rehabilitation works,” he wrote on X.

He further said, “No effort is being spared to reach every person affected by these unprecedented floods. Our teams are working round the clock alongside NDRF to rescue those stranded and shifting them to safer locations. We stand firmly with every affected family.”

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Floodwaters have caused extensive damage to schools, houses, temples and Public Works Department roads across several parts of the state. Landslides were also reported near Guwahati and in other areas, although no casualties were reported, the ASDMA said.

Frequently Asked Questions How many people have died due to the floods in Assam? Five more people died in Assam on Monday due to floods, taking the death toll to 10. Which districts are the worst affected by the floods? The flood-hit districts include Jorhat, Charaideo, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Udalguri, Biswanath, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro) and Sivasagar. What assistance is being provided to those affected by the floods? Nearly 10,000 people have taken shelter in government relief camps, with food, drinking water, medicines, and other relief materials distributed to 34,905 affected people. What agencies are involved in the rescue operations? The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), civil defence teams, the Indian Army, trained local volunteers, and the Indian Air Force are involved in the rescue and rehabilitation operations.