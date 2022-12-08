Assam govt to reserve 2% of govt jobs in grade 1 and 2 for ex-servicemen

The Assam cabinet on Wednesday decided to reserve two percent of government jobs in Grade I and II categories for former defence personnel.

“We want those defence personnel who retire as majors, colonels and other ranks get into Assam government service so that a new work culture gets inculcated among employees,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after the meeting held in Guwahati.

The cabinet decided to provide new ration cards to 4 million more beneficiaries across the state making them eligible for several government schemes including free rice every month.

“With this move nearly 30,000 more persons in each of the state’s 126 assembly seats (or nearly 6,000 families in each constituency) will get ration cards,” Sarma disclosed.

It was also decided to do away with two optional papers that candidates had to take for state public service commission exams and instead make it a level playing field for all applicants.

“It was seen that candidates opting for some subjects scored more than those appearing in other subjects. From now questions from all subjects will be included in the general papers. This has already been done in some states,” the CM said.

In order to fulfill the government’s promise of providing 100,000 jobs, the cabinet approved setting up of a new forest battalion having 1100 personnel, filling up of 1700 vacant posts in forest department and recruitment of nearly 7000 more regular and contractual teachers.

“We have already provided 40,000 jobs in the past one and half years and the process to recruit 30,000 more is underway. We will try to provide 100,000 jobs by the first half of next year,” the CM said.

