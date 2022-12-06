Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma initiates ‘development fortnight’ in 11 districts

The Assam government is observing ‘fortnight of development’ in 11 districts across the state, laying foundation stones for new projects and inaugurating completed ones starting Monday.

The initiative by the Himanta Biswa Sarma’s BJP-led government, in which development projects worth ₹15,000 crore will be undertaken in the 11 districts, is taking place at a time when the opposition Congress is steering the Assam-leg of its Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“This is a new Assam where people don’t want agitations and protests, but they seek development, better avenues for themselves and their children. If we continue at this pace for another 5-10 years, Assam will see a lot of positive changes,” Sarma said on Monday in Bongaigaon district.

On the first day of the initiative, the CM inaugurated a model hospital, a dining hall in a temple in Bongaigaon, laid foundation stones of a new medical college, an integrated deputy commissioner’s office, a convention centre and plans to upgrade Bongaigaon polytechnic college worth over ₹693 crore.

On Tuesday, Sarma inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹678 crore at Nalbari district which included repair and construction of several roads, a horticulture and agriculture college, a planetarium, setting up of a sports complex, among others.

The development fortnight, which was approved by the state cabinet last month, will continue till December 19. The second phase of the initiative to kick-start infrastructure projects will begin on January 5.

