Assam: Guwahati police seize drugs worth 21cr in joint operation; 3 arrested

As many as 198 soap boxes containing suspected heroin weighing 2.527 kg worth ₹21 crore in Jorabat area near the Assam-Meghalaya border was seized on Sunday, police said.

Police arrested three suspected drug peddlers, all of whom are residents of Manipur’s Thoubal district. (Guwahati Police)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three persons have been arrested in a joint operation conducted by Jorabat Outpost of Meghalaya and Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD).

“War On Drugs got a huge boost when a joint team from Jorabat Outpost and Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team busted a huge consignment of 198 soap boxes of suspected Heroin weighing 2.527 kgs. Market value of this haul is ₹21 crore,” Guwahati police wrote on social media account X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read:Assam police arrest two drug peddlers from Cachar with ₹35-crore consignment

According to police, the vehicle was coming from Manipur and it took a route through Mizoram, Barak Valley part of Assam and Meghalaya to reach Guwahati and it was heading towards West Bengal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police arrested three suspected drug peddlers, all of whom are residents of Manipur’s Thoubal district.

Police said that the drugs were kept in secret chambers in a vehicle, and they had to cut those chambers to recover the contrabands.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma showered praise on the authorities.

In a similar incident last month, Assam’s Cachar police arrested three residents of Manipur’s Churachandpur and Kangpokpi along with narcotics worth ₹7 crore.

Police said that the suspected drug peddlers travelled from Manipur’s Churachandpur district with 1.5 kg heroin in a Bolero car through Mizoram and entered Cachar district from Dholai area.

“They wanted to take the consignment to some other state, and they chose an unusual route to distract the police, but they failed,” said Cachar superintendent of police (SP) Numal Mahatta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}