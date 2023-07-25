One lakh Yaba tablets, heroin worth 45 cr seized in Assam’s Cachar: Police

Drugs worth ₹45 crore was seized in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday during a special drive by the state police, officials said. According to police, the consignment came from Mizoram and was going towards West Bengal. (Representative file image)

Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested during the raid. Heroin and Yaba tablets were recovered from their possession.

Acting on a tip off, an operation with the special task force (STF) was launched near Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) area at around 11pm, superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district Numal Mahatta said.

Also Read:3 held in Assam with 60,000 Yaba tablets worth over ₹6 crore

“We intercepted one vehicle coming from a nearby state and a large number of packets filled with suspected heroin and Yaba tablets were found inside it,” Mahatta said.

He said that the heroin weighing about 2.5kgs was kept under bonnet of the car while 1,00,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from the boot space.

“The price of these narcotic substances will be worth around ₹45 crore,” Mahatta added.

The arrested persons have been identified and all of them are residents of Behara village in Cachar district.

According to police, the consignment came from Mizoram and was going towards West Bengal.

“The big rackets are supplying drugs in a particular pattern. They appoint local youths for some distance. There are multiple teams but none of them are aware of the actual source and destination. This is how the big rackets manage the supply drugs from one state to another,” the official added.