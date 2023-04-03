5 lakh Yaba tablets worth 50 cr seized from a house in Assam Cachar district

The Assam police seized 5 lakh Yaba tablets worth ₹50 crore from a house in Cachar district and arrested two persons on Monday, police said adding that the consignment came from Myanmar through Mizoram and it was supposed to be sent to other Indian states. The Cachar police in Assam said their team had launched a search operation during the wee hours of Monday based on a specific information. (HT Photo)

Superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, said that police launched a search operation during the wee hours of Monday based on a specific information.

“The Yaba tablets were found in 50 packets kept in the house of Rubel Hussain Mazumder (32) at Bagador area near Silchar town. We have arrested his younger brother Saidul Hussain Mazumder (30) as one of the prime suspects,” Mahatta said.

He said that the smugglers wanted to take the consignment to big markets and they are suspecting that some more persons are involved in this. He said that this is one of the largest seizures of drugs in Cachar district so far.

“In the last seven months, we have seized drugs worth ₹1,200 crore and arrested over 100 suspected peddlers. This is one of the largest seizures. There are multiple rackets smuggling drugs and in the past, we nabbed some masterminds too,” he added.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to congratulate the police team. “Cachar Police recovered 50 packets containing 5 lakhs Yaba tablets from a consignment coming from Myanmar via a neighbouring state at Bagador, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused. Great work Assam Police. Keep it up.”

According to the police, multiple consignments are coming from Myanmar and some other neighbouring countries. The international rackets are using a route through Mizoram and Assam.

“There are markets in various Indian states and in Bangladesh as well. The rackets use locals in their activities and they pay large amount for this,” a senior official said.

Last month Assam Rifles seized drugs worth ₹390.4 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district. Assam Rifles said that the consignment was coming from Myanmar and the racket was planning to transport it to different Indian states.