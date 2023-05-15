3 held in Assam with 60,000 Yaba tablets worth over 6 crore

The Assam police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have seized 60,000 Yaba tablets worth more than ₹6 crore arrested three suspected drug peddlers in two different cases in Barak Valley, officials said on Sunday. Police said that the two persons arrested in Cachar are the kingpins of drugs supply in the urban areas of Silchar. (Representative Image)

In Cachar district, police seized 40,000 Yaba tablets on Sunday morning following a night-long search operation on Saturday. The narcotics were seized from the outskirts of Silchar town and two persons were arrested along with that. They have been identified by police as Saharul Islam Mazumder (31) and Samir Hussain Laskar alias Babul (45), both are residents Silchar’s Berenga area, according to the superintendent of police (SP), Numal Mahatta.

Mahatta said that the arrested persons are the kingpins of drugs supply in the urban areas of Silchar.

“These two were playing big roles in the trade of drugs and in the investigation, we will get important information which will help us to curb the trade further,” Mahatta said.

The SP said that drugs seized in Silchar is worth ₹4 crore (approximately) in the international markets. “Price of these teblets differ in places. As per our information, in the big cities in the country, drug peddlers sell them on higher prices,” he said.

The BSF seized 20,000 Yaba tablets in Hailakandi district on Friday night and arrested one suspected drug peddler. Based on a specific information, officials of the security force launched a search operation in Rongpur area.

“An input was received by our intelligence branch regarding dealing of narcotics suspected to be Yaba tablets in Hailakandi during night hours on May 12. Accordingly, in a joint operation with the Hailakandi police, the narcotics were recovered from a house,” BSF wrote in its statement.

The arrested person has been identified as Alta Hussain Talukdar (31), a resident of Hailakandi’s Rongpur area. He is under police’s custody now and going through interrogation, police said.