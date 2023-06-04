Assam man arrested for allegedly impregnating minor daughter, aborting child

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his minor daughter in Assam’s Dima Hasao district and forcibly aborting the child in Karimganj, some 160 km away, police said on Sunday. The police have also arrested a health worker who helped him with the abortion.

Police said that the man was arrested after his daughter lodged a complaint. (Representative Image)

Dima Hasao superintendent of police (SP), Mayank Kumar said that the man was arrested last week after the girl lodged a complaint. A police team reached Karimganj on Friday in search of the health worker and arrested her on Saturday.

“In the complaint, the girl alleged that her father raped her and she got pregnant. After knowing that, the father took her to Karimganj and conducted the abortion forcibly,” the SP said.

Karimganj SP, Partha Pratim Das said that the health worker was interrogated by the Dima Hasao Ppolice, and they took her along with them as a part of further investigation.

“The Dima Hasao police informed us about the incident, and we cooperated with them in the search. As per the complaint lodged by the minor girl, her father allegedly raped her and a health worker in our district helped with the abortion. The Dima Hasao police are investigating the case,” Das told HT.

The girl is now under observation, and she went through the mandatory medical tests following the arrest of her father. Police said that the man has confessed his crime.

To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

