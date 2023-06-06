Assam to abolish Class 10 exams, merge two boards

The Assam education ministry has decided to do away with the Class 10 bard examinations and to merge its secondary and higher secondary boards.

The Assam chief minister’s office said that the state is one of the first states to implement the National Education Policy 2020 and rationalise the education sector. (Representative Image)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s office (CMO), in a tweet on Tuesday, said that Class 10 exam will be conducted by school authorities, and students can directly transition to Class 11. The CMO also said that there will be no loss due to the merger of the two boards.

“Assam is one of the first states to implement the #NEP and rationalise the education sector,” the CMO said. “The Merger is to ensure a cohesive approach to education in the secondary and higher secondary level. Nobody will lose their job due to the merger,” it added.

Sarma conducted a review meeting with Elementary & Secondary Education Department in Guwahati on Monday.

“We took a host of decisions which include merging all the Lower Primary (LP) with nearby ME schools,” he said on Twitter.

The government has also decided to convert all High Schools into Higher Secondary Schools, Sarma said.

The Assam Government on June 3 launched the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 in all state universities and colleges. The chief minister announced that all higher education institutions across the state will offer a 4-year undergraduate degree from 2024 academic session.

“The state government has been taking committed steps since the beginning to implement NEP 2020 which are gradually turning into a reality. In the journey for academic excellence in Assam, these initiatives will become milestones in the coming days,” Sarma said while launching the policy on June 3.

“NEP 2020 is the first education policy that challenges compartmentalisation in higher education and supports framing higher education with a multi-disciplinary approach. For the first time, liberal education has been proposed where the rigid distinctions across streams like science, arts, commerce etc have been removed,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that the fact checking wing of the central governnmet’s Pess Information Bureau on April 1 this year had termed ‘fake’ reports of abolition of Class 10 exams under NEP. “There is no provision to abolish Class 10 board exams under NEP. Please don’t forward such misleading messages,” a tweet by PIB Fact Check had said.

