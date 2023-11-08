Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam: Opium worth 6 crore seized in Guwahati, four people arrested

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Nov 08, 2023 04:49 PM IST

The STF recovered 36 packets of opium, weighing 1kg each, and according to them, the price of the narcotics would be around ₹6 crore in the illegal market

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers and seized opium worth 6 crore from their vehicle that was coming from Manipur.

Assam Police personnel after the drug bust. (HT Photo)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning, and said, “Acting on a tip-off, the Assam STF intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and recovered 36kg of opium hidden in a secret chamber of the vehicle. Four persons were apprehended in this connection. Kudos to Assam Police.”

The STF team, led by additional superintendent of police of Kamrup district, Kalyan Kumar Pathak, intercepted the vehicle at Amingaon area of Guwahati city.

“We were tipped off by a source that narcotic substances were being transported from Manipur in a Bolero pick-up vehicle. The STF intercepted the vehicle at Amingaon and found the narcotics concealed in secret chambers in the vehicle,” police said in an official statement.

The STF recovered 36 packets of opium, weighing 1kg each, and according to them, the price of the narcotics would be around 6 crore in the illegal market.

The arrested persons have been identified as Safiqul Ali (39), Mamtul Ali (31), Raju Ajli (35) and Ainul Haque (38) – all residents of Rangia in Kamrup.

According to CM Sarma, 7,348 cases regarding transportation and sale of narcotic substances have been registered across the state since May 2021, and the police have arrested 12,229 persons so far. Those arrested belong to different states, such as Manipur, Mizoram, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

