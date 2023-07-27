Assam police arrest two drug peddlers from Cachar with 35-crore consignment

The Assam Police on Wednesday arrested two suspected drug peddlers, including a 33-year-old resident of Manipur’s Churachandpur district, from Assam’s Cachar with a large consignment of narcotic drugs worth ₹35 crore.

Assam Police personnel after the arrests in Cachar on Wednesday. (Twitter Photo)

According to the police, the consignment of Yaba tablets came from another country via Churachandpur and was headed to a neighbouring state.

Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta told reporters that they acted based on intel received on Wednesday and launched an opertion in Cachar’s Baskandi Market area.

“We intercepted a Bolero car coming from Manipur and recovered 17 packets containing 1,70,000 Yaba tablets. The contrabands were kept in secret chambers inside the vehicle,” Mahatta said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dongfei Kipgen (33) and Laldomsa Hmar (29). “Dongfei is a resident of Churachandpur while Laldomsa hails from Cachar’s Lakhipur area,” the SP said.

Mahatta said both are being interrogated and the police are probing the links of the consignment.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police for arresting the drug peddlers. Sharing the information of the seizure, he wrote on Twitter, “Great work Assam Police. Keep it up.”

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her visit to Assam last week praised the state government’s efforts in stopping attempts to smuggle drugs in northeastern states.

“Information reaches to security forces well in advance... I give the state government authorities the credit for that,” she said.

