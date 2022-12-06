Assam police constable shoots colleague dead with service rifle

The Assam Police on Tuesday arrested a constable for allegedly shooting his colleague dead with his service rifle in the wee hours of the day, officials confirmed.

According to the police, the incident took place at Sonari police station in Charaideo district early on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Dipak Kakati, shot dead Gakul Basumatary at the station with his service rifle, the superintendent of police informed.

“The incident took place when Kakati went to relieve Basumatary, who was on night duty, and take charge. Both constables are from the 9th battalion of Assam Police,” a senior district police official said on conditions of anonymity.

“We have no idea what led to the incident. Basumatary was bleeding heavily when he was taken to the nearby hospital but he succumbed on the way,” he added.

Kakati has been arrested and officials have also seized the murder weapon.

The body of Basumatary has been sent for post mortem and an investigation is underway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON