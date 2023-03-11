Assam police seize heroin worth 10 crore, two drug peddlers arrested

Assam police have arrested three suspected drug peddlers in Karimganj district transporting narcotics worth ₹10 crore, officials said, adding it was brought from Champhai district in Mizoram near the international border.

Police said that they recovered 100 soap cases filled with heroin weighing 1.27 kg from the vehicle (Representative Photo)

Police said they launched an anti-narcotics operation at the Kontakcherra area under the Bazaricherra police station on Thursday night based on the information against the alleged transportation of drugs.

The police have identified the arrested accused as Kabir Ahmed, Abdul Kadir and Aftab Uddin, all residents of Karimganj.

Police said that during the operation, they intercepted a vehicle based on the inputs received and did a thorough search of the vehicle.

“We recovered 100 soap cases filled with heroin weighing 1.27 kg from the secret chambers of the vehicle. The vehicle with Assam’s registration number was coming from Mizoram,” said an investigating officer.

According to the police, one of the three arrested drug peddlers is a mastermind of a large racket which transports drugs from international borders.

“The consignment was coming from Mizoram’s Champhai district which is near India-Myanmar and they were taking it to Tripura’s Sonamora near India-Bangladesh international border,” said superintendent of police (SP), Karimganj district, Partha Pratim Das.

“The international drugs rackets use local residents in a specific pattern. These three received one lakh rupees for transporting the narcotics from the India-Myanmar border to the India-Bangladesh border,” the SP said.