Assam Rifles salutes oldest gallantry award winner Hav Mering Ao

Shillong/Kohima: Assam Rifles director general Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera on Tuesday presented a token of appreciation to its oldest gallantry award winner Havildar Mering Ao of Nagaland. At 105 years old, Havildar Mering Ao (middle) is a living bridge to some of the most defining chapters of India’s military history

At 105 years old, Ao is a living bridge to some of the most defining chapters of India’s military history. Born on November 15, 1920, in Sungratsu village, he served in the 3rd Battalion of the Assam Rifles, and fought valiantly during World War II, participating in the historic battles of Kohima and Burma.

But it was in the tumultuous years after Independence, during a counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland in 1960, that he displayed a moment of exceptional courage — eliminating one insurgent and injuring two others.

For this act of sheer bravery, he was awarded the Ashok Chakra Class III — now known as the Shaurya Chakra — by then President Dr. Rajendra Prasad on April 21, 1960.

Lt Gen Lakhera’s visit to Hav Ao’s home in Sungratsu was more than a courtesy call and presented him a token of appreciation. It was a heartfelt gesture of gratitude from the present generation of soldiers to one of their most revered elders.

“Havildar Mering Ao’s courage is etched not just in the annals of military history, but in the hearts of every rifleman who follows in his footsteps,” said an Assam Rifles officer who accompanied the DG.

This isn’t the first time the veteran has been recognised. In 2023, then director general Lt Gen PC Nair had also visited him, reaffirming the force’s commitment to honouring its heroes.

Over the years, Assam Rifles has remained in touch with Hav Ao and his family, ensuring that the gratitude of the nation is not limited to ceremonial occasions.