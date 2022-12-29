Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Assam social welfare department gave undue benefit to food suppliers: CAG

Assam social welfare department gave undue benefit to food suppliers: CAG

others
Published on Dec 29, 2022 02:22 PM IST

The CAG said the department made purchases at exorbitant rates and gave the benefit of over ₹94 crore to the suppliers in 2019-20

The CAG said the department failed to ensure compliance with the National Food Security Act. (HT PHOTO)
ByUtpal Parashar

Assam social welfare department made purchases at exorbitant rates and gave undue benefit of over 94 crore to suppliers of rice and peas in 2019-20, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has said in its report submitted last week to the state assembly.

The report for the financial year ending March 2020 added the department failed to ensure compliance with National Food Security Act (NFSA) and did not make a provision for nutritional support to children aged 6 to 72 months, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

The CAG found the market price of rice and white peas per kg was 40 and 62. It added the total bill including transportation of the rice and peas procured should have been 297.70 crore. But the suppliers claimed 392.03 crore and the department paid that amount.

The report said thus an undue benefit of 94.32 crore was given to the suppliers through payment of 392.03 crore for food items estimated to have cost 297.70 crore.

The NFSA mandates appropriate free meals to the identified beneficiaries through local anganwadi or rural child care centres. It specifies nutritional standards by providing take-home ration (THR) or nutritious hot-cooked meals (HCM) in accordance with Integrated Child Development Service.

The CAG said the NFSA assures the supply of subsidized rice to the states at 3 per kg for supplementary nutrition. It added had rice been obtained through the public distribution system, the actual cost would have been lower by 182.87 crore.

The CAG said the social welfare director showed a supply of items such as rice, pulses, puffed rice, peas, suji, sugar, milk powder, and oil under THR for the release of the Centre’s funds. “...the department supplied only rice and white peas, which violated guidelines and didn’t ensure ‘wholesome nutrition’ for beneficiaries,” the report said.

It added the department did not meet nutritional requirements mandated under NFSA for food items with adequate calories, proteins, and micronutrient-fortified foods for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

The CAG noted Assam has one of the highest rates of maternal and child mortality, implying the strong need for nutritional support, which the state has failed to ensure.

In its response to the CAG, the department justified the payments saying suppliers bore all costs for food, transportation, and fuel within the unit cost prescribed per beneficiary daily.

The CAG called the response unacceptable as no other items were supplied, and nor was the department contractually bound to do so as per the supply order. It recommended fixing accountability in a time-bound manner for the undue financial benefit to the supplier and recovery of the excess amount.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP