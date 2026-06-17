Assam tightens security for NEET-UG re-examination with jammers, double frisking

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed the state’s preparedness for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21 and announced a series of stringent security measures.

Assam has rolled out stringent security measures to prevent malpractice and ensure a fair examination process.

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“In today’s meeting, we have taken several measures to uphold the integrity of the NEET re-examination. There will be no compromise with the future of our students,” Sarma said in a social media post after the meeting.

“Assam has always taken strict measures to ensure that there are no loopholes in the entire process. I’ve instructed officials to continue with our monitoring and ensure exams are held in a free and fair manner,” he said.

NEET-UG 2026, held on May 3, was called off on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, including purported overlaps between a pre-circulated guess paper and the actual question paper. More than 2.27 million candidates appeared for the May 3 examination.

The measures announced on Wednesday include frisking all candidates twice before they appear for the examination, a move officials said is aimed at preventing candidates from entering examination halls with electronic gadgets and other prohibited materials. The government has also decided to install mobile jammers at examination venues to block unauthorised communication and prevent any attempt to transmit or receive information during the test.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister added that question papers would be transported under the supervision of military officials, while all examination centres would remain under CCTV surveillance. Additionally, 24-hour police protection has been ordered at every examination venue before and during the examination on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister added that question papers would be transported under the supervision of military officials, while all examination centres would remain under CCTV surveillance. Additionally, 24-hour police protection has been ordered at every examination venue before and during the examination on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

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To facilitate the movement of candidates, the state government has announced free travel on Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses for all candidates carrying valid NEET admit cards.

Immediately after the chief minister’s review meeting, the Guwahati Police Commissionerate issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting the entry of unauthorised persons within a 100-metre radius of examination centres on the day of the examination.

The order, issued by deputy commissioner of police (administration) Nirupam Hazarika, will remain in force on June 21 and cover all 15 NEET examination centres under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, including Cotton University, Handique Girls’ College, B. Baruah College, Arya Vidyapeeth College, Pragjyotish College and Guwahati Commerce College.

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Only candidates carrying valid admit cards, examination officials, police personnel on duty and other authorised government functionaries will be allowed within the restricted zone.

The order added that previous examinations had witnessed attempts by unscrupulous elements to misuse internet-based applications and interfere with the fairness of the examination process. It said the restrictions were necessary to prevent any such interference and to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination..