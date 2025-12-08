Assam’s history and geography to be compulsory subjects in Class 6, 7 and 8

The Assam cabinet on Sunday approved the inclusion of Assam’s history and geography as compulsory subjects in Classes VI, VII and VIII. The cabinet approved a joint project to be set up at Assam Engineering College by the Assam govt and Dassault Systems India. (Representative file photo)

“This decision was taken on the basis of recommendations made by the high-level committee headed by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma, constituted for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The cabinet also gave nod to handing over 3000 bighas of land (around 990 acres) of land belonging to a tea estate to Airports Authority of India (AAI) for construction of a greenfield airport at Silchar.

“AAI had asked us to handover 3000 bighas of land of Doloo tea estate, which is already turned into government land, so that they can approach the union government for permission to construct the airport. Today, the state cabinet cleared the handing over so that the union cabinet can take a final decision on that,” Sarma said.

The cabinet approved a joint project to be set up at Assam Engineering College by the Assam government and Dassault Systems India. The project, to be established over 5,000 sq ft at a cost of ₹243 crore, will offer courses related to aerospace and defence, automotive and electric vehicles. Of the total cost, the Assam government will contribute ₹43 crore, while Dassault Systems India will invest ₹200 crore.

“The cabinet granted administrative approval for the construction of Assam’s second sainik school at Longvaku in Karbi Anglong district. The school will be built at a cost of ₹335 crore, of which 80% will be borne by the union defence ministry and the remaining 20% by the Assam government,” said Sarma.