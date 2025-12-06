Pavitra portal launched for ashram school teacher recruitment

The Maharashtra government on Thursday launched the Pavitra portal for transparent and merit-based teacher appointment in residential ashram schools, including those for children of private aided primary, secondary, higher secondary, and sugarcane workers, as well as other special residential institutions. Eligible candidates can apply for vacancies through the portal, with shortlisted applicants called for interviews in a ratio of three candidates per available post. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The directive, issued by the departments of other backward classes welfare and school education and sports department, provides a comprehensive framework for conducting recruitment based on eligibility and intelligence test.

Officials said, “The Pavitra portal will integrate data from the existing Saral system to determine the sanctioned strength of each school and vacancies available for teachers. Officers are required to confirm the accuracy of data within seven days.”

Eligible candidates can apply for vacancies through the portal, with shortlisted applicants called for interviews in a ratio of three candidates per available post. Interviews will assess teaching skills, which will account for 30 marks. Appointing institutions will verify original documents such as educational qualifications, caste certificates, and eligibility test results.

The tenure of teacher appointments will be three years. Age limits for candidates are set between 18 to 38 years for the general category and up to 43 years for backward categories, with special provisions for candidates with disabilities and other reserved categories. Schools not using the Pavitra portal for teacher recruitment will be ineligible for government grants.