Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Assault on legislators: Congress to seek a debate in Council
others

Assault on legislators: Congress to seek a debate in Council

PATNA The Congress will press for a debate in the Legislative Council over assault on legislators by the police during the budget session, member of Legislative Council (MLC) Prem Chandra Mishra said on Monday
By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 09:21 PM IST
HT Image

PATNA

The Congress will press for a debate in the Legislative Council over assault on legislators by the police during the budget session, member of Legislative Council (MLC) Prem Chandra Mishra said on Monday.

“As the unprecedented chaos and subsequent assault on the MLAs on March 23 took place in the legislature premises, members of the Upper House have the right to know about the incident which was a blot on the history of the state legislature.,”

Earlier, Mishra participated in the opposition members’ meeting chaired by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in the legislature premises. Later, a delegation of the opposition members called on Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and urged him to ensure a debate on the issue in the House.

Mishra said the Speaker had assured to look into the opposition’s demand.

In the evening, a religious story-teller (katha vachak) of Vrindavan, Gaurav Krishna Chandra Shastri, formally joined Congress along with his disciples at a simple function held at Sadaquat Ashram in presence of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Ajit Sharma.

Shastri, who hails from Bhagalpur, claimed to have campaigned for BJP during the last Assembly elections in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP