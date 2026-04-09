Assembly election 2026: Assam records over 85% polling

Voting for all 126 assembly seats in Assam took place on Thursday with 85.27% polling recorded from over 25 million voters till 5 pm. The voting percentage could increase further as voters were still present inside the polling stations even after the 5 pm deadline.

Long queues of voters were seen in polling stations prior to the official start of voting at 7 am. (ANI)

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Assam chief minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma on X wrote: “What we set out to do was not merely fight an election, but to turn it into a movement — a movement to protect our civilisational values, our culture, and our land. Today, for the first time, our people have come out in unprecedented numbers — voting shoulder to shoulder, matching and even surpassing our opponents in turnout. In many polling booths, participation is crossing 95%. This is not ordinary. This is historic...”

Chief electoral officer (Assam) Anurag Goel expressed sincere gratitude to all citizens of the state for their active participation and cooperation, which contributed significantly to the successful conduct of polling.

Sporadic incidents of violence were recorded at few places, however, the state election commission in a release said, “The poling for the general election to the Assam legislative assembly, 2026 was conducted successfully across the state today in a peaceful and orderly manner.”

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{{^usCountry}} In 2021, the state had recorded 82.42% polling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2021, the state had recorded 82.42% polling. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is the first assembly election in the state after last year’s special revision (SR) of electoral rolls and delimitation of assembly and parliamentary seats done in 2023, which saw large scale redrawing, and renaming in some cases, of most constituencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the first assembly election in the state after last year’s special revision (SR) of electoral rolls and delimitation of assembly and parliamentary seats done in 2023, which saw large scale redrawing, and renaming in some cases, of most constituencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including CRPF personnel, were deployed to ensure security at polling stations and micro observers deputed in sensitive polling stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including CRPF personnel, were deployed to ensure security at polling stations and micro observers deputed in sensitive polling stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Khowang seat, there was a clash between the supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Assam Jatiya Parishad. In Sreebhumi a Congress worker was injured in an attack by a BJP member. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Khowang seat, there was a clash between the supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Assam Jatiya Parishad. In Sreebhumi a Congress worker was injured in an attack by a BJP member. {{/usCountry}}

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In Naduar seat, a polling officer collapsed during duty and died while being taken to hospital while in Gauripur a voter died while standing in queue to cast his vote. In Guwahati, three voters sustained injuries when a tree fell on the polling station at Dhirenpara.

Also Read:Poll official found dead in Assam’s Sonitpur amid voting for assembly election

Long queues of voters were seen in most polling stations prior to the official start of voting at 7 am.

The BJP in power since 2016 is attempting to win a third consecutive term with help of three allies and Congress is attempting a comeback after stitching an alliance with five other parties.

“The decision we take today will decide the route and fate of Assam for the next five years. I think people are going to give a decisive mandate for the development of Assam,” said CM Sarma after casting his vote for the Jalukbari seat.

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“We are very confident that people of Assam will vote to change the atmosphere of fear and large scale corruption and exercise their right for a state which is peaceful and developed ‘Bor Asom’ (Greater Assam),” said state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi ahead of casting his ballot in Jorhat.

Apart from Sarma and Gogoi, the other prominent candidates in fray are All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal (Binnakandi), Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi (Sibsagar) and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Khowang).

The BJP is contesting 90 seats while its allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland Peoples Party have fielded candidates from 26 and 11 seats respectively.

On the other hand, the Congress is contesting from 99 seats and its alliance partners Raijor Dal (13), Assam Jatiya Parishad (10), CPI (M) from 3 and All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) from 2 seats.

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Other parties who are not aligned to any of the two major camps are the AIUDF, contesting from 30 seats, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) (18), Trinamool Congress (22), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) (16), United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) from 18 seats and 258 Independent candidates.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar ...Read More Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times. Read Less

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