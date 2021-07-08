Assets case:CBI files charge-sheet against doctor couple

Lucknow The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge-sheet against a doctor couple, Dr Sunita Gupta, the then senior divisional medical officer (DMO), Modern Coach, Northern Railway, Divisional Hospital, Charbagh, Lucknow and her husband Dr Rajeev Gupta, a professor at King George Medical College, Lucknow for possession of disproportionate assets, said senior CBI officials on Wednesday.

The officials said the investigation revealed that the senior DMO was allegedly found to be in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of over ₹ 1.59 crore and her husband was found to have abetted the alleged offence. They said the charge-sheet was filed against the doctor couple in the court of special judge (west), CBI cases, Lucknow.

CBI spokesman RK Gaur said a case of disproportionate was registered against the couple on May 23, 2019.

Another CBI official privy to the investigation said the FIR was registered by inspector Anmol Sachan after finding substantial clues against the doctor couple during the probe conducted after registering regular case against Dr Sunita Gupta on January 21, 2016. He said the regular case was registered on the complaint of deputy chief vigilance officer of Northern Railway.

He said the searches conducted earlier on the premises of said Dr Sunita Gupta had led to recovery of documents pertaining to properties. He said cash around ₹ 1.59 crore was recovered from Dr Sunita Gupta’s house near Fateh Ali crossing behind Charbagh railway station on July 12, 2016. Moreover, cash to the tune of ₹ 9.43 lakh was recovered from her bank locker and ₹ 19.23 lakh from her bank accounts, he added.

He said the detailed probe revealed the doctor couple’s properties worth over ₹ 3.02 crore at different places in Lucknow. He said the calculation of their earning and expenditure showed that the couple had disproportionate assets.