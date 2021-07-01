Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Asst prof recruitment exam - UPHESC reopens website for applications’ submission, corrections
others

Asst prof recruitment exam - UPHESC reopens website for applications’ submission, corrections

The opportunity has been given as earlier owing to Covid-19 and server problems, many candidates could not complete the application process in time
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 11:05 PM IST
HT Image

Considering the request made by several candidates, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has given them another chance to apply for the recruitment drive to fill 2003 vacant posts of assistant professors in government aided colleges of the state.

“The Commission has reopened its website from July 1 (Thursday) on request of the candidates,” said UPHESC secretary Vandana Tripathi. “Candidates can now register online from July 1 to 7 as well as deposit fees online for the recruitment exam. Last date for final submission of the form has been fixed as July 8. Candidates who wish to make corrections in the application forms submitted earlier too would be able to do so till July 8,” she added.

The opportunity has been given as earlier owing to Covid-19 and server problems, many candidates could not complete the application process in time.

The UPHESC secretary has made it clear that after this opportunity, the commission would not consider any application or requests concerning online errors and problems of candidates with regard to this recruitment exam.

Earlier the last date for submission of fees and applications for this recruitment exam was April 12 and April 13 respectively. Around one lakh candidates had applied for it at the time.

On May 30, a delegation of aspirants had submitted a memorandum to UPHESC officials demanding weightage to those candidates who had completed their PhDs. They said the UGC had made PhDs mandatory for appointments of assistant professors in varsities with effect from July 1, 2021 and many state, central universities and commissions had been granting weightage to PhD degree holders in selection process.

As the UPHESC was still in the process of accepting applications for this recruitment process, the weightage for PhDs should be extended to eligible candidates, they had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama cat stops baby kitten from falling. Cute clip wins hearts

‘Mother With Sign’ shares simple story about cherishing life’s precious moments

This cricketer’s selfie game has been on point since 2010. Can you identify him?

Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan introduce their adorable pet dog Logan. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP