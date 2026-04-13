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At 100 days rally, Mamdani celebrates and charts a course toward city-run grocery stores

At 100 days rally, Mamdani celebrates and charts a course toward city-run grocery stores

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 06:35 am IST
AP |
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NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani rallied Sunday to celebrate 100 days in office, touting his early accomplishments and charting future goals as he pledged to lead with a relentless focus on the city's working class.

At 100 days rally, Mamdani celebrates and charts a course toward city-run grocery stores

In front of a crowd just days after reaching an early milestone of his first term, Mamdani said he took office promising “that City Hall would hold a singular purpose, to make this city belong to more of its people than it did the day before.”

“For 102 days, we have endeavored to do exactly that,” he said.

After highlighting the early accomplishments of his administration, he then turned to a few new plans.

The first, he said, would be to inch toward one of his major campaign promises: opening a slate of city-run grocery stores. The initial store, he said, would open next year, with the remaining shops — eventually one in each of the city's five boroughs — opening by the end of his four-year term.

Before Mamdani spoke, the crowd heard from a city transportation department staffer to hear about Mamdani’s pothole filling blitz; a tenant organizer who praised the mayor’s focus on renters; and a mother who boosted his push to expand child care programs in the city.

“No longer will city government be afraid of its own shadow,” Mamdani told the crowd shortly after taking the stage. “If anyone should be afraid it is those who take advantage of working people.”

Mamdani, 34, took office in January after a campaign centered on making New York City a more affordable place to live, centering his agenda on refocusing the vast power of government toward helping the city's struggling working class.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / At 100 days rally, Mamdani celebrates and charts a course toward city-run grocery stores
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