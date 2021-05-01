At 20, Ludhiana sees its highest ever single-day toll

With 20 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, the district on Friday recorded its highest single-day toll since the outbreak last year. With this, the district’s cumulative tally has touched 1, 375 of which, as 75 deaths were reported in the last five days alone.

Out of the 20 who died on Friday, 12 are men while eight are women, the youngest being a 32-year-old woman.

The district also logged 792 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases count to 7, 790. The case tally now stands at 54,586.

Amongst the men who died are a 79-year-old resident of Tibba Road, a 78-year-old resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, two 65-year-old residents of Jammu Colony and Shakti Nagar, three 61- year-old residents of Dholewal, Bhamiyan Kalan and Bharat Nagar Chowk, a 57-year-old resident of Civil Lines, a 55-year-old resident of Shivpuri, a 56-year-old resident of Kitchlu Nagar, a 43-year-old resident of Kot Mangal Singh and a 41-year-old resident of Urban Estate.

Among the women who succumbed to the virus are two city residents aged 86 and 80, apart from a 70-year-old from Karimpura, a 60-year-old resident of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, a 55-year-old resident of Dhandran, a 50-year-old Basti Jodhewal resident, a 42-year-old from Nim Wala Chowk and a 32-year-old residing near Sangeet Cinema.

There are 1, 425 beds occupied in different private hospitals in the city while 143 beds are occupied in isolation wards in government hospitals.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to the residents to adhere to all the safety protocols like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands frequently to save themselves and everyone around them.

Administration fixes ambulance rates

Amid reports of private ambulances fleecing Covid-19 patients, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Friday fixed the rates for private ambulances in the district to regulate the maximum amount of fare that can be charged by ambulances.

Divulging the details, the deputy commissioner said that the charges for ambulance vans applicable in the district are a minimum of ₹2,500 for the first 25km and an additional ₹12 per km for additional travel. Similarly, for Innova ambulance, minimum of ₹2,500 for the first 25km and an additional ₹12 per km for additional travel and for ambulance equipped with a ventilator, the fare will be ₹5,000 for the first 25km, and an additional ₹25 per km for additional travel. The rates will be applicable between these points.

Sharma said strict action will be taken against those who charge more than the fixed prices from the Covid patients.

RTA secretary Sandeep Garha said that anyone can contact the ambulance helpline number 7814363850 in case of any difficulty.