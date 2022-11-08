At 214, Ludhiana’s air quality index continues to remain ‘poor’

Ludhiana’s air quality index continued to remain ‘poor’ on Monday at 214, as per data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI was 207 on Sunday, 241 on November 5 and 299 on November 4. On November 3, Ludhiana district witnessed the most polluted day of the season when AQI spiked up to 319.

The AQI was 252 on November 2 and 288 on November 1 .

Ludhiana chief agriculture officer Amanjeet Singh said fewer farm fires have been reported from the district this year compared to previous ones.

He said that while 1,501 cases have been reported so far this year, as many as 2,854 and 3,150 farm fire cases were reported from the district during the corresponding period in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

However, he cautioned that paddy crops which were sown late are yet to be harvested. As the window for sowing rabi crops is narrowing, some farmers may indulge in setting the stubble on fire, Singh added.

He said that the agriculture department is strictly monitoring paddy fields in the district.

Agriculture experts at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised farmers to sow wheat seeds by November 15 for better harvest.