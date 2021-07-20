Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana
At 4, Ludhiana’s single-day Covid count dips to all-time low

Since the second wave subsided, Ludhiana logged single-digit cases for the first time on July 9, when eight people had tested positive. Five days later, on July 14, the number came down to five, and on July 16 again, eight cases were recorded.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Even as the pandemic's figures are receding steadily, health experts have been cautioning residents against letting their guard down, as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and keeping hands sanitised are the only ways to avert a third wave.

Recording an all-time low of Covid-19 cases yet again, Ludhiana reported just four new cases in the last 24 hours while the death count was zero. The number of active patients also fell to 126, which is also an all-time low since last year.

So far, the district has recorded 87,234 Covid cases, of which 2,093 patients died. It is for the sixth time this month that the daily cases have remained below 10.

Since the second wave subsided, Ludhiana logged single-digit cases for the first time on July 9, when eight people had tested positive. Five days later, on July 14, the number came down to five, and on July 16 again, eight cases were recorded. This was followed by seven, nine and four cases in a day reported on July 17, 18 and 19 respectively.

Even as the pandemic’s figures are receding steadily, health experts have been cautioning residents against letting their guard down, as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and keeping hands sanitised are the only ways to avert a third wave.

