At 745 ft, Ghaggar water level 5ft below danger mark

Deputy commissioner Ramvir said that sufficient funds were available with the district administration to tackle floods and arrangements were in place to deal with any situation.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Sangrur DC inspecting the strengthening of the river bank in Moonak area on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Sangrur With the water level in the Ghaggar river recorded at 745 feet on Thursday, just five feet below the danger mark of 750, Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir visited the Moonak area and inspected the strengthening of the banks of the river on Thursday. On Wednesday, the water level was at 742 feet.

Ramvir said that sufficient funds were available with the district administration and arrangements were in place to deal with any situation in a smooth manner. He cautioned villagers and residents around the river not to pay heed to any unverified information. He added that repair process of the banks was in full swing.

Moonak SDM Aakash Bansal said the water level was not rising for now, but the administration was prepared for any eventuality.

