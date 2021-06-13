Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / At 866, J&K sees lowest daily spike in 64 days
others

At 866, J&K sees lowest daily spike in 64 days

There were 601 cases and six deaths in Kashmir, while the Jammu division reported 265 infections and eight fatalities
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:52 AM IST
A health worker collecting a swab sample for Covid testing from a man in Srinagar on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 infections in 64 days with 866 cases, taking the overall count to 3,06,638.

The UT had last witnessed below 900 infections was on April 9.

As many as 14 persons also succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 4,174 in the UT.

There were 601 cases and six deaths in Kashmir, while the Jammu division reported 265 infections and eight fatalities. Since Monday, the UT has mostly recorded below-20 daily fatalities.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT on Saturday was 2,153, including 1,446 from Kashmir and 707 from Jammu. The active cases dropped to 16,284 from the highest ever count of 52,848 on May 13. With total recoveries of 2,86,180, the cute rate to climbed to 93.32 %.

Officials said 46,528 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the total number of tests crossing 9.12 million.

Preparations for possible third wave afoot

J&K chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday chaired a meeting to oversee the preparation of an action plan for tackling a possible third wave of Covid-19 in the union territory based on the recommendations of an expert advisory committee, which is headed by professor Mohammad Sultan Khuroo.

The chief secretary complimented the efforts of the health and medical education department in combating the Covid-19 pandemic by maintaining high-level testing and vaccination rates, and ramping up Covid-dedicated medical facilities. Mehta emphasised the need for strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour in addition to vigorous vaccination drives for successful containment of the disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP