At 94, Ludhiana dengue cases increase 10-fold

While Covid-19 cases are on the decline, dengue cases have begun to crop up in the city.

Two days after the health department sounded an alert about dengue and chikungunya fever, as many as 30 cases were reported in the district, taking the total count to 168.

Out of the total patients, 18 are from the district, while rest belong to other states and neighbouring cities. The dengue cases have witnessed a tenfold rise as compared to last year. While a total of 94 residents of the district tested positive for dengue till Thursday, only 11 cases were reported in the district in the corresponding period last year.

A total of 1,809 confirmed cases were reported in the district last year, while 2,516 people were suspected to have got the disease. Of the total 1,809, as many as 1,353 were from Ludhiana while 408 belonged to other cities. There has been a rise in suspected dengue cases as well. So far, over 1,105 suspected cases of dengue have been reported in the district this year.

According to district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat, suspected cases are those in which the patient suffers from similar symptoms as that of dengue but tests negative. He said that no death has been reported due to dengue in the district this year.

Dengue was not the reason for the death of a 65- year- old man from Balloke, who died due to high-grade fever and a drop in platelet count last month, he added.

The urban areas are stated to be the worst hit with 81 cases emerging from the densely populated areas of the city including, Kailash Chowk, Bhamia road, Chander Nagar, Janta Nagar, Model Town, Basti Jodhewal, Rani Jhansi Road Fezoepur Road, Ashpuri, Civil Line, Kundanpuri, Sua Road, Dhandari Railway station, Sahnewal, Baloki, Basant City, Jahangir Road, Sant Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, BRS Nagar, Gurdev Nagar, Nadha Wali Sadak, Railway Colony 2, Sarabha Nagar, EWS Colony, Haibowal Kalan, Shimlapuri, Ghumar Mandi, Focal Point, Adarsh Nagar, and Sher-e- Punjab Colony, 33- Feet- Road.

Among rural areas, five cases were reported from the densely populated migrant area of Koom Kalan; while two were reported from Sudhar, and one each from Malaud, Sidhwan Bet, Khanna, and Jagraon.

The suspected dengue fever patients have been shifted to Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals at civil hospitals Ludhiana, Khanna, and Jagraon, where they can get free confirmation tests. Sportive treatment of positive dengue cases is also provided free of cost by the health department.

Dengue fever is caused by the bite of the female aedes aegypti mosquito, which is also called the tiger mosquito. It has tiger-like stripes on its body and grows in clean water in mosquito coolers, containers, trays behind refrigerators, flowerpots, rubbish on roofs, tires, etc

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia has appealed to all to not allow water to stagnate in the coolers, containers, nets behind the fridge, pots, on the roofs of the houses, etc.; wear clothes that cover the body completely; use mosquito repellent and nets at bedtime and celebrate every Friday as a dry day. She further said that in case of fever, instead of taking aspirin or ibuprofen, one should prefer taking paracetamol and drinking more fluids, and resting.

Leading cardiologist Dr Wander diagnosed with dengue, hospitalised

Dr GS Wander, the chief cardiologist, and coordinator of Hero DMC Heart Institute (HDHI) has been diagnosed with dengue and is undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H). DMC&H secretary Prem Gupta confirmed the development and said that the renowned cardiologist was diagnosed with dengue fever. Despite repeated attempts, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat was unavailable for comments.

The health department sent anti- larvae teams around Dr GS Wander’s house to destroy any mosquito breeding points there. Fogging is also being carried out in the area by the civic body.