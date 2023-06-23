At review meeting, CM overlooks preparations to make Lucknow country’s first AI city

LUCKNOW At a meeting held to review the state’s roadmap to reach its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy, chief minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the preparations underway to make Lucknow the country’s first AI city. During the meeting, the CM also discussed the preparations to make U.P. a hub of green energy with the officers concerned.

Will realise vision of ‘U.P. for U.P, U.P for India, & U.P for global’ with $1 trillion economy: Yogi (HT File)

On Friday, the CM also gave the mantra of ‘U.P. for U.P, U.P for India, & U.P for global’ for the state, said a statement from his office after the review meeting. “To make the state a $1 trillion economy, we must move quickly. More technology will have to be used to bring transparency to the system. Any type of pendency will not be tolerated at all,” said the statement quoting Yogi.

The chief minister has said that utilising all its potentials, Uttar Pradesh will establish itself as the most important base for the nation’s multidimensional growth. Fixing sector-wise short-term and long-term strategies according to U.P’s potential, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set a time-frame of five years to achieve this ambitious goal.

The CM has said that by the year 2027, Uttar Pradesh will become a state with an economy of $1 trillion. On Friday, he held a review meeting with officials of various departments related to the state’s income and expenditure. Yogi said that officers should concentrate on core sectors like manufacturing, IT & ITES, religious tourism, and agriculture. “Apart from this, we also need to give a special focus on sectors like energy, health, urban development, education, food processing, and MSME, among others,” he said at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the officials informed the CM that there is a plan to develop the major metropolitan cities of the state as hubs for different sectors. In this sequence, preparations are on to make Lucknow the country’s first AI city. Along with this, the CM discussed with the officials how to make the state a hub for green energy.

While reviewing the construction sector, the CM said that registration of all types of construction works must be done. “Use technology for this. We should have a record of every construction work going on in the cities and villages. The safety of registered construction projects should be guaranteed by this system. Arrange for insurance against any accidents that may occur during or after the registered construction work. Every construction project related to infrastructure should be registered. This will increase transparency. Along with this, it should be kept in mind that any construction work should be done only on barren and infertile land. Construction work should not be done on agricultural land,” said Yogi.

Discussing tourism, Yogi said, “Today, lakhs of people are associated with the tourism industry in the state. There has been a growth of more than 24% in this sector. There is no such tourist place in the state where even a single hotel or guest house is empty. Prepare the entire mechanism for an accurate assessment of the tourists coming to the state. Use AI technology, if needed.”

