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Atal Medical University to conduct GNM entrance for govt colleges across UP

Private universities will now be responsible for conducting entrance exams for GNM admissions in their affiliated colleges.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Atal Medical University to conduct GNM entrance for govt colleges across UP

For representation only

HT Correspondent

letters@htlive.com

LUCKNOW

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) has revised the admission process for the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses for the 2026-27 academic session in Uttar Pradesh, a key decision affecting thousands of nursing aspirants.

The change, decided at the university’s admission committee meeting on Saturday, means ABVMU will conduct the entrance exam for GNM courses in all government colleges and private colleges not affiliated with a private medical university. Private universities, however, will now be responsible for conducting entrance exams for GNM admissions in their affiliated colleges.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 10 government GNM colleges with 513 seats, compared to 433 private colleges offering 20,245 seats. This disparity underscores the significant role of private institutions in the state’s nursing education.

The university is expected to announce the detailed admission programme and entrance exam schedule shortly.

 
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