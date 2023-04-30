Atal Residential School ready to open in Prayagraj, batch to start from July

PRAYAGRAJ Now, children from financially weaker sections in Prayagraj will also be able to study in boarding school and access quality education as the Atal Residential School building is now ready for operations in the district. Constructed as part of the dream project of U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the school would start providing free education from classes 6 to 12 along with full residential facilities to kids from financially poor backgrounds from 2023-24 academic session, said district officials.

Children will be selected for admissions in this Atal Residential School by May 7. (HT Photo)

In 2019, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the establishment of the residential schools in the state. Named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, such schools are being set up in all 18 divisional headquarters of the state in the first phase. These schools are expected to start functioning from July 2023, said officials.

In Prayagraj, the Atal Residential School has been constructed at a cost of ₹70 crore at Belhat village in Koraon development block of the district located in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj -- around 80 km from Sangam city, said Deputy Labor Commissioner of Prayagraj Division Rajesh Mishra. In the first batch, 80 students would be admitted to class 6 in this school that would start functioning from this very academic session, scheduled to start in July, he added.

Children will be selected for admissions in this Atal Residential School by May 7. Along with this, teachers will also be posted here. Reviewing the preparations to start the functioning of the school, Prayagraj’s Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said that by May 7, the list of all eligible children in coordination with the departments concerned would become available. The principal of the school has also been selected, he added.

“Children of registered construction workers, who have served at least one year of employment after registration with Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (UPBOCW), are eligible for taking admissions to the school. Admissions would be granted through an entrance exam and the merit list finalised on its basis. A maximum of two children from a family will be allowed to attend school. A child should be at least 10 to 12 years old to be eligible for admission,” said a senior district official. He added that these children will be educated on CBSE-based course curriculum. They will not only get free education along with free lodging and boarding facilities but also free school dress, books, and school bags as well.

PIC CAPTION: Newly-constructed Atal Residential School building in Prayagraj.

