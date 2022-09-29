Atala violence: 3 months on, 6 minors get bail

Three months after the arson and violence at Atala, which erupted over alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, six minors received bail from the Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

The police have filed chargesheet against 106 persons and at least 33 named accused are still at large, police said.

Kashan Siddiqui, lawyer of two of the juveniles, said that his clients and four other juveniles were arrested on different charges after the violence.

However, no evidence was found against them following which they were granted bail. The juveniles belong to Akbarpur, Atala and Roshanbagh areas, he added.

Khuldabad police said that they have yet not received any documents from the court in this connection.

Among the 106 accused, many have been shifted to different jails across the state. The alleged key conspirator Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump has been shifted to Deoria jail on administrative grounds.

While the fear had gripped the area in view of the police crackdown back then, leading to closure of shops for days, normalcy now seems to be back as eateries can again be seen abuzz with food lovers of the city.

While all shops are open, people are still cautious about unwanted elements disturbing the peace in the area. Refusing to let their guard down, shop owners do not allow large crowds to gather at one place.

Owner of a tea stall famous for its black tea at Atala crossing, Mohd Rabbani, said, “The business here was hit as some eatery owners and their relatives were named in the cases lodged after the violence. Some of them are still on the run. Traders whose relatives are named in FIRs fear police crackdown against them,” he added.

The traders and other eatery owners in the area said that they were not allowing unknown persons and outsiders to hang out at tea stalls and at Atala crossing for long hours. They are requested to take tea and leave the place soon as it may cause unnecessary crowds in the area, the traders added.