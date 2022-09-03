Atiq’s properties in other cities, states under scanner

The properties of Mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad and his kin in Lucknow, Noida and even in other states are now under the scanner.

Also, the Enforcement Directorate will now further tighten the noose around Atiq and his kin and will attach their movable and immovable assets.

In recent months, the police has attached properties of Atiq in Prayagraj and Kaushambi which are estimated to be worth over ₹100 crore. Around 6 bighas of land in Ainuddinpur area of Kareli belonging to Atiq is also under the police scanner.

Police officials said in the series of crackdowns against Atiq, his kin and gang members, their properties in other cities and states are also being investigated. Police has received clues that Atiq and his associates have made investments in real estate in other big cities of the state and even in other states. After the identification of the assets, further action will be taken, officials added.

A Lucknow-based realtor Mohit Agarwal had lodged a complaint against Atiq, his eldest son Umar and associates in 2020, alleging that they forced him to transfer his firms and properties in their names.

IG Range Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh said properties worth over ₹100 crore of Atiq, his kin and associates have been attached in the last few months.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has also identified Atiq’s properties worth ₹30 crore in Dhumanganj and Kareli areas. The attachment of identified properties will be carried out under a money-laundering case registered against him. During investigations, the ED learnt about some unnamed properties of Atiq following which their details were sought from revenue officials.

However, Atiq and his kin failed to provide any satisfactory answer regarding the identified properties. Now the properties will be attached and six months’ time will be given to present documents before the court to prove that it was earned through legal means. If no documents are submitted then the properties will be attached permanently, ED officials said.

Earlier, the ED attached land worth ₹8 crore in Jhunsi and some bank accounts in the name of Atiq’s wife.