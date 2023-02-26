Atiq’s wife demands CBI probe into Umesh Pal’s killing

PRAYAGRAJ Named as an accused in the murder case of lawyer Umesh Pal and his gunner, former MP Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a CBI probe into the incident. Parveen has also uploaded the letter to the CM’s portal.

Atiq’s two sons have been kept in police detention. (CCTV Footage)

In the letter, Parveen claimed that she and her family has nothing to do with the killings. A high-level inquiry will clear all doubts, she added.

Meanwhile, Atiq’s lawyer Khan Saulat Haneef has claimed that there is a threat to the lives of the two sons of the former MP, a concern highlighted by Parveen in her letter as well. Atiq’s two sons have been kept in police detention.

Haneef went on to add that police are conspiring to kill incarcerated ex-MP Atiq and his brother Ashraf. Shaista has said that she will approach the court to seek security for her family. Recently, Shaista joined the Bahujan Samaj Party.