ATM alarm system lands robbers in police net

PATNA

Three robbers trying to dismantle an ATM and loot cash in Patna early Thursday morning were caught in the act and arrested, thanks to the security alarm system that alerted the bank headquarter in Navi Mumbai, police said.

The robbers had targeted an Indusland Bank ATM at Alpana market under Patliputra police station area, police said.

According to a police officer, as soon as the miscreants started cutting the ATM machine with the help of tools, the alarm was activated and an alert sent to the bank headquarter, where a surveillance team promptly informed the Patna police.

S K Sahi, station house officer of Patliputra police station, said those arrested have been identified as Shatrughan Kumar, Abhishek Kumar and Sunny Kumar, residents of Gosai Tola in Patna.

“Two of them were inside the ATM while the third stood guard outside,” said a police officer.