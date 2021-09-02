Atrocities on Brahmins rising in UP: BSP leader

Citing the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in a police encounter in July last year, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Thursday attacked the BJP government for what he termed the “rising atrocities on Brahmins” under the present dispensation in the state.

The gangster was killed allegedly in a police shootout while being brought from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur. The incident took nearly a week after his henchmen gunned down eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village on July 2-3, 2020.

“Without any court case and hearing you picked Vikas Dubey and shot him dead in the name of Bikru massacre alleging he was a criminal and trying to escape by opening fire. You justify it by saying he was a criminal. It is okay but what about others who were either arrested or killed,” Mishra said while addressing “Prabuddh Varg Sammelan” (intellectuals’ conference) in Deoria. Under “Prabuddh Varg Sammelan”, the BSP has been conducting its Brahmin outreach programme since its first conference in Ayodhya on July 23.

“The wife of slain gangster Amar Dubey was arrested and later it was found that she was a juvenile. The party chief took this case personally and directed the DM to ensure that she doesn’t get bail at any cost. In fact, they asked the officials to prepare a list of all influential Brahmins in Kanpur and the adjoining region and frame them in false cases. And that’s what exactly happened. More than half-a-dozen people (Brahmins) were killed in encounters,” Mishra alleged.

“Remember how safe women and daughters were during the BSP rule (in UP) unlike today when they fear to step out of their homes due to prevailing ‘Goonda Raj’ (hooliganism),” he claimed.

On farmers’ issue, Mishra said, “They (government) promised to double their income but they didn’t do so. Instead, they lowered it to zero. See what is happening with agitating farmers in Haryana. Our party is standing with farmers in their movement (against three farm laws).”

On queries of farmers on suspected dengue cases and deaths due to it in west UP, Mishra alleged that first the UP government completely failed to check the pandemic outbreak and that the present situation was a part of it.