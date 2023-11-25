ATS arrests Kerala man for threatening bomb blast at CSMIA

MUMBAI: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended a 23-year-old individual from Kerala for allegedly sending a bomb threat email to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday. The email threatened to blow up Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless USD 1 million was paid to the suspect in Bitcoin.

Upon receiving the threat, airport authorities alerted Sahar police station, and all relevant agencies were informed. Based on technical evidence, the ATS traced the accused to Kerala. A team from the Juhu ATS unit visited Thiruvananthapuram, where the suspect was taken into custody from his residence.

The 23-year-old completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) last year and is engaged in forex trading. His father works in a private firm, and his mother is a housewife with a younger sister. The motive behind the threatening email remains unclear as the accused has not provided a specific reason during questioning, said a police officer.

The accused created an email account and sent the threatening message from his mobile phone. While the investigation suggests his involvement, detailed inquiries are ongoing to gather more information. The suspect is not fully cooperating during interrogation, according to officials.

A police team from Sahar police station has also traveled to Kerala. Both teams will bring the accused to Mumbai on Saturday, and he will be produced in court. The Sahar police registered a case against an unknown individual on Thursday after the bomb threat email was received by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the airport operator, around 11 am. The email demanded USD 1 million worth of bitcoin to avoid the threatened blast at Terminal 2.