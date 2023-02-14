AU CRET-2022: Application process for PhD admissions begins today

Application process of Combined Research Entrance Test (CRET)-2022 for admission to PhD programmes of Allahabad University (AU) and its constituent colleges will kick-start from Wednesday.

The entrance test would be conducted for admission to doctoral programmes of 43 subjects with a total of 709 seats on offer including 316 seats available in central varsity departments and centres, and the remaining 393 seats on offer in constituent colleges of the University of Allahabad, informed Prof Jayanta Kumar Pati, director (admissions), AU.

The entrance test will be conducted in offline mode in Prayagraj only. The online registration and form submission will start from February 15 with the last date of registration being March 14. The last date for fee and form (online) submission is March 15, he added.

Director, CRET-2022 Prof PK Ghosh said the NET/JRF candidates are required to appear in CRET Level-1 and Level-2 examinations. “Teacher candidates of the university or constituent colleges, army officers and international candidates are exempted from CRET Level-1 test. But they must appear in CRET Level-2 test. Likewise, all candidates (except those exempted from CRET Level-1), including NET/JRF, are required to appear in Level-1 examination,” he said.

Level-I of CRET-2022 test will consist of two papers with Paper-I having 50 objective type questions of 2 marks each. Around 25 objective type questions will be from research methodology and 25 questions will be subject specific. There will not be any negative marking in this test. Paper-2 will be subjective with small, medium and long type questions. The total marks of both the papers will be 300, Prof Ghosh shared.

The test fees prescribed for different categories of candidates for CRET-2022 includes ₹1,600 for unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates and ₹800 for SC/ST and PwD (person with disabilities) candidates. The online registration facility is available at https://aupravesh2022.cbtexam.in or CRET Admission-2022 link of www.allduniv.ac.in.