AU finalises promotion formula for students sans exams

After deciding to promote all second and third year students of undergraduate courses of AU and its constituent colleges for the academic session 2020-21, the Allahabad University (AU) authorities have now derived a formula for granting this promotion.

Under this, the students getting promoted will be given an extra 7 per cent numbers in each subject over the marks scored by a student in the previous year’s exam which he or she has passed.

The examination committee has approved this promotion formula and the same has been uploaded on the official website of AU, said central varsity officials.

Public relation officer (PRO), AU, Jaya Kapoor said, “As per the formula developed by the varsity, the graduating third year students will be passed with an additional 7 per cent marks granted over marks obtained in the second year. This additional score will be awarded in each subject. Apart from this, the students of BA and BSc who had to appear in backpaper will also be given 7 per cent extra marks in each subject over the marks obtained by him/her in second year.”

Students of BCom and BSc home science will be given these additional marks in each subject, considering the average marks obtained in the first and second year of graduation, she explained.

“If there are two papers in a subject in the second year of graduation and three papers in the third year, then the average marks obtained in the two papers of second year will be taken as the basis for the marks in the third paper,” said the PRO.

In addition to this, if maximum marks of a subject paper is 50 in the second year of graduation and the maximum marks in the third year is 75, then the simple scaling procedure will be adopted. Apart from this, it has also been clarified those marks of viva-voce and practical exams will be given by the department concerned, Kapoor said.

“The results of UG backpaper examination of BA, BSc, BCom and BSc home science will be declared by May 30 and similarly the result of examination for BCA, MCA, PGDCA will be held in online mode in this very month and results will also be declared by the end of this month”, said the PRO.

