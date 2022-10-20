AU set to conduct exam for non-teaching posts’ recruitment

The Allahabad University (AU) administration is likely to hold exams for recruiting staff on non-teaching positions at the central university which are in group ‘A’, ‘B’ and multi-tasking services (MTS) of group ‘C,’ in November. These exams will be held offline, informed the university officials.

Prof Jaya Kapoor, public relations officer (PRO), AU, said, “In the first phase, the exams of Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ will be held, and in the second phase, the exams of Group C (MTS) will be held next month.”

The tests will be conducted for around 300 posts including around 90 in MTS of group C, around 200 in group C and around 17 in nine categories for group ‘A’ and ‘B’.

In the exams of group ‘A’ and ‘B’, the test will be conducted in offline mode. In this exam, the question booklet will contain subjective and objective questions. There will be three sections in the paper. Section 1 will have descriptive questions in English and Hindi. The candidates will have to write the answers in the space provided in the booklet. In Section 2 and Section 3, questions will be objective. Section 2 will have questions on general knowledge and reasoning while Section 3 will be a skill test specific for the different posts, the PRO explained.

In group ‘C’ and MTS test, the exam will be conducted in offline mode. All questions would be objective type and will be in both English and Hindi. Those who qualify the test will have to undergo a skill test also if deemed necessary, she added.

The candidates will be informed of the place and time for the exam through e-mail /message. The information and the link to download the admit card will also be made available on the website after the date of the test gets announced.

Group ‘A’ has posts like assistant registrar, Hindi officer, internal audit officer and medical officer among others. Group ‘B’ has posts like assistant engineer, computer operator, curator, junior engineer, professional assistant and section officer, among others, while Group ‘C’ has posts like data entry operator (DEO), laboratory attendant, laboratory assistant, library attendant, stenographer etc.

