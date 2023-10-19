AU Sports Week-2023 in first of week of December

Encouraged by India’s excellent performance in sports at the international level and winning more than 100 medals in the recently concluded Asian Games, interest in sports has increased among students. The new international level hockey turf at AU (HT File Photo)

In line with it, on the initiative of Allahabad University vice-chancellor Prof Sangeeta Srivastava, the central varsity is going to organise annual sports competition, after a long time, in the first week of December, AU officials said.

Students will get a chance to experience campus life beyond academics during this event during which sports competitions will be organised for the students and teachers of the university, said AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

Facilities for various sports have been expanded in the university in recent times by the construction of international level hockey turf, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court etc on the campus. Besides, trainers, coaches and support staff have also been appointed to provide training to students in various sports. Due to this, interest in sports has increased among students, she added.

Inter-stream, inter-class, inter-department and inter-faculty competitions will take place in basketball, volleyball, track and field events including shot put and discus throw as well as long and high jump events. Inter-faculty cricket exhibition matches will also be organised for teachers in which there will be matches between men and women teams, Prof Kapoor said.

University Sports Week-2023 being organised under the chairmanship of vice chancellor Prof Sangeeta Srivastava, will be conducted under the joint supervision of Prof Harsh Kumar, championship director, and Prof Archana Chahal, championship administrator.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!