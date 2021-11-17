AU to hold annual exams from March 21

Allahabad University (AU) authorities have started preparations to hold annual examinations, as the Prayagraj district continues to report fewer Covid-19 cases daily.

As the year-ending exams for academic session (2020-21) were adversely affected by the pandemic, this year, the AU administration has made all preparations to face any challenge that the pandemic may present. The annual examinations of AU and the constituent colleges will start from March 21, 2022, university officials said.

According to the controller of examination (CEO) of AU, Prof RK Singh, the exams for the odd semester examination will start from March 21. At the same time, the exams for the even semester will be held from May 23. The notification has been issued by the controller of examination.

According to the information released, examinations for the undergraduate course of the academic session 2021-22 for BA, BSc, BSc Home Science and BCom (second and third year) will be conducted from March 21.

Exams for the odd-semester (3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th) the examinations of law and professional courses will be conducted from February 21, while the exams for the even semester (4th, 6th, 8th and 10th) of law, PG courses and professional courses will be conducted from May 23.

The controller of examinations further said that soon the detailed schedule of the examination will be released on the website of the university.

In March, this year, as AU was in the middle of conducting its annual exams, the pandemic had forced university authorities to cancel the exams and the same were later held online. However, as the number of Covid-19-positive cases increased substantially, AU decided to promote all students and deferred the year-ending exams.