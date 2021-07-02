AUD fines PG student over comments against CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Ambedkar University on Thursday imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on a 24-year-old postgraduate student and took disciplinary action against her after a proctorial inquiry found her guilty of making “distasteful comments” against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during the university’s annual online convocation in December.

The incident happened in December last year when AUD students protested against an alleged fee hike and took to YouTube and posted comments against the Delhi government during the online convocation ceremony.

“...the comments made on the public platform against the University community, and chief guest and guest of honour, were baseless and disrespectful and clearly amounts to a deliberate attempt to defame and disrespect the University,” the proctorial inquiry report stated.

The university’s public relations office said, “She started disturbing the program by using YouTube chat room. The comments and remarks made by her were derogatory/slur/distasteful. Her conduct during the program was unbecoming of a student and was against the values for which Dr B R Ambedkar University stands. The action was taken as the conduct of the student was in violation of the Code of Discipline prescribed and notified for the students of AUD.”

The student, who is associated with All India Students Association (AISA), said only she was sent the showcause notice even though many students had posted comments. “Multiple students were posting their comments that day but only I was sent a showcause notice. I was not even told under what section I was sent the show cause notice. The university officials called my mother and asked her to appear for the inquiry,” she said.